Azerbaijan, Poland look into development of Middle Corridor and cooperation in ICT

Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has met with visiting Grzegorz Piechowiak, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland to discuss transport and ICT cooperation, News.az reports.

The meeting also addressed the development of the Middle Corridor between Azerbaijan and Poland and the field of aviation.

News.Az