Azerbaijan police seize over 31 kg of illegal drugs

Police in Azerbaijan seized more than 31 kilograms of illicit drugs on Friday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The haul included more than 1 kg of heroin, nearly 26 kg of marijuana, over 1.4 kg of methamphetamine, more than 2.2 kg of hashish, and about 0.5 kg of opium, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Authorities said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking in the country.

