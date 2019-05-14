Azerbaijan prepares new project with WВ for expanding self-employment program

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new project is being prepared in Azerbaijan with the support of the World Bank (WB), aimed at expanding the self-employment program, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this project is currently being discussed, and negotiations are underway with the WB.

"Preparations have begun for the development of this document, which envisages the improvement of the social program of self-employment and bringing it up to par with global standards," the minister said.

Babayev noted that the self-employment program in Azerbaijan will cover 8,000 people this year.

"The scope of self-employment over the past year has increased by 6 times; 7,800 requests were received in total, 7,267 people underwent training and substantiated their business plans, while 5,500 were provided with assets," the minister said.

The program contributes to increasing labor productivity and economic activity of the population, increasing family income, and creating additional jobs, as well as increasing the number of taxpayers and social insurance payments.

The self-employment program is implemented on the basis of the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev On additional measures to ensure self-employment of the population, dated 2016.

News.Az

