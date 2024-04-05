Azerbaijan presents special platform for measuring climate change from space

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) on Friday introduced to the public the platform 'Climate Change from Space,' dedicated to the 'Green World Solidarity Year.

Speaking at an event dealing with "Climate Change from Space," the chairman of the Board of Azercosmos, Samaddin Asadov, emphasized the crucial role of space observation in monitoring climate change, noting that over 160 spacecraft worldwide are equipped with instruments for measuring climate variables, News.Az reports.

"More than 60 percent of climate change data is obtained from spacecraft. Considering this, we have developed a dedicated platform for monitoring climate change from space for the first time in our country," he added.

News.Az