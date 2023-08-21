Azerbaijan prevents Armenian armed groups from strengthening their positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 21, at about 19:45, in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, the activity on redeployment of the military vehicle Ural aimed at reinforcement of the positions of the illegal Armenian armed detachments, opposite the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Shusha region was observed, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, decisive measures were taken and redeployment was suppressedin in the mentioned direction.

News.Az