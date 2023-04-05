Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran
- 05 Apr 2023 01:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183394
- Incident
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-prevents-drug-smuggling-from-iran Copied
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the country’s State Border Service told News.Az.
The incident took place on April 4 on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment.
As a result of operational searches, 16 kilograms of marijuana and 1,300 Methadone M40 psychotropic tablets were found and seized.
Operational and investigative measures are ongoing.