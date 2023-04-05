Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the country’s State Border Service told News.Az.

The incident took place on April 4 on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment.

As a result of operational searches, 16 kilograms of marijuana and 1,300 Methadone M40 psychotropic tablets were found and seized.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing.

News.Az