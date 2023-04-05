Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran

Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran

Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the country’s State Border Service told News.Az.  

The incident took place on April 4 on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment.

As a result of operational searches, 16 kilograms of marijuana and 1,300 Methadone M40 psychotropic tablets were found and seized.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing.


