Azerbaijan prevents terrorist act, disarms perpetrator

Azerbaijan's State Security Service detained M.H. Huseynzade following operational activities, News.az reports.

He attempted to access the administrative building of a foreign state's diplomatic mission in Baku while armed with the intention of committing a terrorist act.

It is known from the case materials that in November 2023, M. H. Huseyinzadeh, who had been conducting secret surveillance for a long time, attempted to break into the administrative building of the diplomatic mission of a foreign state in Azerbaijan in Baku while armed to commit a terrorist act.

M.H. Huseyinzadeh is charged with Articles 28, 214.2.3 and 28, 214.2.6 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az