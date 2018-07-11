Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mobile phones imported by individuals to Azerbaijan for personal use cannot be used for commercial purposes, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Igbal Babayev said at a conference entitled as "Electronic trade in Azerbaijan: current situation and prospects of development" July 11.

Babayev noted that measures for suppression of such cases are being taken together with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

"Now, the situation in the market is such that it is not possible to get information about who is engaged in commercial sales of phones. Mobile phones in the amount of 20-30 units ordered, for instance, yesterday, are already sold in the domestic market today. Together with the ministry, we are implementing a joint project that will prevent the commercial sale of mobile devices for personal use. The relevant instructions on this issue have been given by the head of state," Babayev said.

He noted that the situation can be radically changed through legal regulation, improvement of postal and logistics services.

"At the same time, it is absolutely necessary to ensure customer satisfaction. It is necessary to make sure that e-commerce in Azerbaijan makes its contribution to the world e-commerce market," Babayev said.

News.Az

