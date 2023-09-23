Azerbaijan promotes intercultural and interfaith dialogue through significant global initiatives: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world continues to face a multitude of challenges that transcend boundaries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

“From exacerbating climate change trends to rooted poverty, rising tensions, and ravaging pandemics, these challenges plague us all, regardless of our background or location, and require bold and concerted actions,” FM Bayramov said at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on the topic “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

He stressed that the current state of international politics is becoming increasingly fragmented, leading to division and erosion of multilateralism.

“The growing trend of intolerance and discrimination, in particular Islamophobia and alarming surge in hate speech are disturbing. To curb this challenge, with centuries-long tradition of diversity and multiculturalism, Azerbaijan firmly believes in fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and respect among different cultures and religions. The Government of Azerbaijan has consistently promoted intercultural and interfaith dialogue through significant global initiatives, such as the Baku Process and “Peace4Culture,” Bayramov added.

The top diplomat emphasized that amidst the growing challenges, it is paramount that the United Nations, continue to galvanize international solidarity and cooperation.

News.Az