Azerbaijan promotes its tourism potential in Spain

Organized by Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Tourism Board together with four local partners, the country is showcasing its tourism opportunities at the FITUR 2024 International Tourism Trade Fair held in Madrid, Spain on January 24-28.

The main goal is to promote Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, national cuisine, winemaking, and provide an extensive information about Ski resorts in Azerbaijan, Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and “Köç Yolu” Transhumance Route, which has recently been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also hold meetings with representatives of the foreign tourism industry in B2B format, and present Azerbaijan's business tourism opportunities.

Azerbaijan’s hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is also in the spotlight at the fair.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra, Permanent Representative to the UNWTO Ramiz Hasanov also visited the country’s national stand.

The 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, the world's leading trade fair in terms of the number of participants and visitors, this year is bringing together a total of 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries and 806 exhibitors.

The fair, to run until January 28, is expected to welcome more than 150,000 visitors.

News.Az