Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Spain (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities are displayed at the "FITUR" tourism exhibition organized in Madrid, Spain.

The event was co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board together with four local partners in Spain.

B2B (business-to-business) format meetings are held with tour operators and travel agencies from a number of European countries and Latin America, as well as airlines and promotional companies, News.Az reports citing the State Tourism Agency.

Within the framework of the meetings, extensive information is provided about Azerbaijan's places with tourism potential, examples of national cuisine, winemaking, golf, as well as winter tourism opportunities, mountain-skiing centers, the cultural landscape of the Khinalig and Migration Route, which has recently been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as business tourism opportunities.

Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Spain and permanent representative to the World Tourism Organization, also visited the Azerbaijani stand.

More than 9,000 companies from 152 countries are participating in the exhibition, which will last until January 28. More than 150,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition.

