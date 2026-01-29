Azerbaijan proposes visa-free travel for Bosnian citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has proposed initiating a visa-free travel regime for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a move aimed at strengthening tourism, business ties, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Speaking in an interview with The Sarajevo Times, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vilayat Guliyev, said Baku is ready to begin the necessary procedures to eliminate visa requirements for Bosnian citizens. He mentioned that Azerbaijan views Bosnia and Herzegovina as a friendly and strategically important partner, with growing potential for long-term cooperation, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan stands firmly for cooperation, mutual respect, and peaceful development. We are confident that our relations will continue to grow for the benefit of both nations and future generations,” Guliyev said. “In this spirit, Azerbaijan is keen to encourage tourism and business activity between our countries. That is why we have offered to initiate procedures for a visa-free regime for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

According to the ambassador, easing travel rules would significantly facilitate tourism flows, commercial partnerships, and cultural interaction. He noted that closer human connections play a vital role in bringing societies together and creating tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

Beyond travel policy, Guliyev highlighted broader plans to deepen bilateral relations. These include increasing the frequency of high-level official visits, holding regular political consultations, and establishing a joint commission on economic partnership. Such steps, he said, would create a more structured and sustainable framework for cooperation in trade, investment, and development projects.

The ambassador also addressed diplomatic representation between the two states. While Bosnia and Herzegovina appointed its ambassador to Azerbaijan two years ago, its embassy in Baku has not yet opened. Guliyev expressed hope that the embassy will begin operations soon, describing it as an important step toward strengthening diplomatic presence and reflecting the growing depth of bilateral relations.

If implemented, the proposed visa-free regime would mark a significant milestone in Azerbaijan–Bosnia and Herzegovina relations, signaling a shared commitment to openness, connectivity, and regional cooperation. Officials expect further details on the proposal to emerge as diplomatic discussions progress in the coming months.

News.Az