Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Yemen

A UN High-Level Donor Conference was held in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday to provide aid to Yemen in connection with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

Azerbaijan was represented by Director of Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) Ashraf Shikhaliyev, the Foreign Ministry told APA.

At the conference, it was noted that Azerbaijan, which has always been committed to Islamic solidarity and declared 2017 the ‘Year of Islamic Solidarity’, has provided humanitarian aid to Yemen which is experiencing a deep humanitarian crisis. 

