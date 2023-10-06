Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss current level of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, News.az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, as well as issues on the agenda and the prospects for developing cooperation in various areas.

The two noted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and political consultations between the two countries in terms of further development of relations.

Touching upon the issues on the agenda of the joint intergovernmental commission between the two countries, the parties emphasized the significance of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, culture and other spheres.

The sides also highlighted the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar within the international organizations and platforms, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the UN.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the guest about threats to regional peace and security from Armenia and the separatist regime it created in the territories of Azerbaijan. FM Bayramov also highlighted the reasons for the local anti-terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

The Qatari side expressed its interest in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az