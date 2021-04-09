Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss interparliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the State of Qatar Rashad Ismayilov has met with the country’s Chairman of the Consultative Assembly Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud to discuss the ways of expanding the interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries. They stressed the importance of organizing mutual visits in the post-pandemic period.

The ambassador provided an insight into the trade and investment projects jointly carried out by Azerbaijan and Qatar.

News.Az