Azerbaijan, Qatar hail bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Doha, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ministers hailed the current cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of intensification of high-level reciprocal visits, ongoing political dialogue, as well as contacts between the relevant institutions to identify the new areas of partnership and elevate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Both sides also underscored the significance of holding regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and convening meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission. The top diplomats also noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year, created favorable opportunity for new areas of cooperation. Pointing out the importance of cooperation in international organizations, the FMs expressed their confidence for furthering partnership ties across all domains.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on other items on the agenda, as well as issues of mutual concern.

News.Az