Azerbaijan raises budgetary objectives for tax and customs bodies
Revenues of the state budget revised and approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today are projected at 36.3 billion manat ($21.3 billion), of which 21.7 billion manat ($12.7 billion), or 59.65 percent, will be provided by the tax and customs authorities, News.az reports.The budgetary objective for the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy increased from 13.8 billion manats ($8.1 billion) to 15.2 billion manats ($8.9 billion), while that of the State Customs Committee increased from 5.9 billion manats ($3.4 billion) to 6.4 billion manats ($3.7 billion).
Thus, out of 2.2 billion manats ($1.2 billion) of growth in budget revenues, 1.9 billion manats ($1.1 billion), or 87.6 percent, will come from tax and customs bodies.