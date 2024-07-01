Azerbaijan raises budgetary objectives for tax and customs bodies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Revenues of the state budget revised and approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today are projected at 36.3 billion manat ($21.3 billion), of which 21.7 billion manat ($12.7 billion), or 59.65 percent, will be provided by the tax and customs authorities, News.az reports.

The budgetary objective for the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy increased from 13.8 billion manats ($8.1 billion) to 15.2 billion manats ($8.9 billion), while that of the State Customs Committee increased from 5.9 billion manats ($3.4 billion) to 6.4 billion manats ($3.7 billion).Thus, out of 2.2 billion manats ($1.2 billion) of growth in budget revenues, 1.9 billion manats ($1.1 billion), or 87.6 percent, will come from tax and customs bodies.

News.Az