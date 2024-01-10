Azerbaijan ranks among strongest armies for 2024

Azerbaijan took 59th place in the Global Firepower's World Military Strength Ranking for 2024, News.az reports citing the ranking.

Note that the United States ranks first on the list. Other countries in the top ten are Russia, China, India, South Korea, the UK, Japan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Italy.

The French Army finished 11th out of 145 countries, missing out on the top ten. Armenia is ranked 102nd.

According to the ranking, Bhutan has the world's weakest army.

When creating the Global Firepower Ranking, criteria such as personnel, airpower, ground strength, naval strength, logistics, and finances were considered.

The size of a country's military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves, and purchasing power are all crucial considerations.

