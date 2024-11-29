Azerbaijan ratifies visa waiver agreement with Indonesia for diplomatic, service passport holders

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has ratified a visa-free travel agreement with Indonesia for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The bill, titled "Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Indonesia," was discussed at a parliamentary session on Friday, News.Az reports.Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.The relevant document was signed in New York City on September 27.

