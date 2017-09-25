Azerbaijan reaches quarterfinal of women’s EuroVolley after beating Germany 3-1

Azerbaijan has progressed to the quarterfinal of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women in Baku after defeating Germany 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-18,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the game.

The Azerbaijani volleyball players thrashed Hungary and Poland 3-0 in their previous games of Pool A.

Italy, Russia and Serbia also qualified for the quarterfinal of the tournament.

