Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to global green economy transition

Azerbaijan will maintain its leadership role in supporting the global transition to a green economy, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President-designate.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Global Summit of Religious Leaders in Baku, News.Az reports.Babayev emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges on the global stage.He highlighted the growing threats posed by anthropogenic impacts, industrialization, and rapid economic development, which are contributing to rising global temperatures and environmental disasters in many countries."Fourteen key initiatives have been proposed by Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency. Our goal is to offer new approaches and innovative solutions, not only domestically but globally," Babayev said."With these initiatives, Azerbaijan will continue its leadership in supporting the transition to a green economy at the global level," the minister added. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az