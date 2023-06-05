Azerbaijan receives appeals from Iran over embassy's reopening: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku received appeals from Tehran over the resumption of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission’s activities in Iran, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhuh Bayramov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Baku has expectations regarding the investigation of the terrorist attack committed against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran in January 2023, and we have openly stated this to the Iranian side,” Bayramov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan expects the criminal investigation to be completed in the near future and the perpetrators and orderers to be brought to justice.

“According to the information provided by the Iranian side, the investigation of the criminal case is ongoing, so it is too early to talk about specific results. We believe that this event has had a very negative impact on relations between the two countries. At the same time, we have received several appeals from the Iranian side in connection with the resumption of the activities of our diplomatic mission. However, of course, these issues are interrelated, and the Azerbaijani side should be absolutely sure that criminals and orderers will be brought to justice and severely punished. All relevant guarantees should be provided to the Azerbaijani side not in words, but in deeds,” the minister added.

Azerbaijan’s embassy suspended its work in Iran, days after a gunman stormed the mission, killing one guard and wounding two others.

Iran said the attack was motivated by personal reasons, but Baku sees it as an act of terrorism.

News.Az