Azerbaijan receives invitation to join OPEC

OPEC has invited Azerbaijan to join the organization, an informed source told Trend, News.az reports

Today, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov met with the Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, in Vienna.

Discussions with the Secretary General of OPEC revolved around steps to balance the global oil market and issues related to the development of the oil industry.

In order to ensure future energy security, the need to create an atmosphere of dialogue and cooperation involving all parties was emphasized.

