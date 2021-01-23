Azerbaijan records 162 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 162 new COVID-19 cases, 705 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 228 688 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 219,724 of them have recovered, 3072 have died. Currently, 5,892 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To detect the COVID-19 cases, 6,522 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,354,473 tests have been conducted so far.

