Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records 329 new coronavirus cases

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan records 329 new coronavirus cases

Some 329 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 127 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Wednesday.

Seven patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 10,991, with 6,075 recoveries, and 133 deaths.

Some 4,783 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. 

A total of 397,399  coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      