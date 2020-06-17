Azerbaijan records 329 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 329 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 127 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Wednesday.

Seven patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 10,991, with 6,075 recoveries, and 133 deaths.

Some 4,783 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals.

A total of 397,399 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

