Azerbaijan records 478 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has recorded 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Another 369 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 13,207, with 7,168 recoveries and 161 deaths.

 So far, a total of 426,394 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

