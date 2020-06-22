Azerbaijan records 478 new coronavirus cases
- 22 Jun 2020 19:18
- 18 Aug 2025 21:43
Azerbaijan has recorded 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.
Another 369 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 13,207, with 7,168 recoveries and 161 deaths.
So far, a total of 426,394 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.