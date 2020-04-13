Azerbaijan records 50 new coronavirus cases; 1 dies and 39 recover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

One patient (born in 1955) has died from the infection, while 39 others have recovered, the headquarters noted.

To date, 1,148 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 298 people have recovered, 12 have died.

As many as 847 patients are currently receiving treatment in special hospitals. The condition of 25 of them is assessed as serious, 30 people are of moderate severity, and the condition of the rest is stable.

All necessary measures are underway to treat a total of 2,373 people who are on quarantine across Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az