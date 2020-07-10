Azerbaijan records 526 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 526 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Some 502 virus infected people have recovered and 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 22,990, with 14,093 recoveries and 292 deaths.

As many as 8,605 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 7,576 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of tests has reached 552,311.

News.Az