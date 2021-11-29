Azerbaijan records 857 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has logged 857 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 586,640, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Some 26 people have died over the past day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 7,833, according to the Operational Headquarters.

The total recoveries stood at 552,815, with 1,091 patients newly recovering from the disease.

A total of 5,526,664 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az