Azerbaijan records more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has documented 1,186 new COVID-19 cases, 582 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Jan.20

Up until now, 629,352 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 610,605 of them have recovered, and 8,564 people have died. Currently, 10,183 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,116 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,037,787 tests have been conducted so far.





News.Az