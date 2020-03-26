Azerbaijan records one more coronavirus death, 29 new cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan and one patient has died from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported Thursday.

A citizen of Azerbaijan born in 1961, who returned from Turkey on March 12, 2020, was placed in a special treatment hospital with high fever and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with chronic bronchitis and tested positive for COVID-19. Resuscitation measures to stabilize the patient's condition gave no result. Currently, family members and other persons who contacted with the patient are being identified and quarantined.

At the same time, five people infected with coronavirus have been completely recovered in special treatment hospitals and discharged home.

Currently, 104 people are in special hospitals under medical supervision with active coronavirus in Azerbaijan. The condition of five of them is serious, nine are of moderate severity, and the rest are stable. The necessary measures for their treatment are underway.

Over the past period, more than 20,000 tests have been carried out to detect the facts of infection with coronavirus.

Currently, cases of coronavirus infection are detected both among people who arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad, as well as within the country. Moreover, cases of infection were recorded in the regions too.

For this reason, the Operational Headquarters calls on citizens to observe self-isolation measures, to leave their homes only in case of emergency, to minimize contacts with other people, not to visit crowded places and to observe special quarantine regimes, hygiene rules, requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet Ministers.

News.Az

News.Az