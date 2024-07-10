Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records surge in fixed capital investments

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan records surge in fixed capital investments

In the first half of 2024, the volume of investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan amounted to 7.98 billion manats, 9.4% more than last year, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the first half of the year, investments in the oil and gas sector increased by 4.5%, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 12.6%, according to the Committee.

Of the total volume of used investments, 4.37 billion manats (54.8%) went to the production sectors, 2.75 billion manats (34.4%) to the service sectors, and 864.3 million manats (10.8%) to residential construction.

According to the statistics, 6.45 billion manats (80.8%) of investments directed to fixed capital were domestic investments.

Additionally, 5.51 billion manats (69%) of the total investments were directed to construction and installation works during the reporting period.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      