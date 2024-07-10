Azerbaijan records surge in fixed capital investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of 2024, the volume of investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan amounted to 7.98 billion manats, 9.4% more than last year, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the first half of the year, investments in the oil and gas sector increased by 4.5%, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 12.6%, according to the Committee.Of the total volume of used investments, 4.37 billion manats (54.8%) went to the production sectors, 2.75 billion manats (34.4%) to the service sectors, and 864.3 million manats (10.8%) to residential construction.According to the statistics, 6.45 billion manats (80.8%) of investments directed to fixed capital were domestic investments.Additionally, 5.51 billion manats (69%) of the total investments were directed to construction and installation works during the reporting period.

News.Az