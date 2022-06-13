Azerbaijan records zero coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Azerbaijan records zero coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

No coronavirus-related infections and deaths have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as three patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

To date, a total of 792,884 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, with 783,094 recoveries and 9,715 deaths.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 75.

Over the past day, 1,150 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,924,498.

News.Az