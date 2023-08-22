Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is ready to support the delivery of humanitarian goods to Armenian-origin residents through the Aghdam-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Red Crescent Society, through its employees and volunteers, is ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian goods with food, medicines, medical supplies, clothing to the Armenian residents of Karabakh along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society stated, News.az reports.

"The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society for more than 100 years, since 1920, being an integral part of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement, guided by the fundamental principles of the international movement, in particular the principles of neutrality, impartiality, uniformity, carries out its activities both in peacetime and in conditions of military conflicts, during emergency situations, providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to war victims, internally displaced persons and refugees, victims of mines, etc., regardless of their religion, nationality, race, political views," the message reads.

The association, in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, provided appropriate humanitarian assistance to the victims during the First Karabakh War, the 44-day war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the 30 years of their activity, both international structures have implemented quite diverse projects in the humanitarian sphere in the republic. Unfortunately, recently we have been witnessing a biased campaign around the topic of the humanitarian needs of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. Taking this into account, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society declares that with the help of its employees and volunteers it is ready to support the delivery of any humanitarian cargo with the necessary food, medicines, medical supplies, clothing, etc. to Armenian residents on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. The implementation of this humanitarian mission fully complies with the requirements of both national legislation and the Geneva Conventions and Amendments thereto, as well as the corresponding amendment of 2022 to the Seville Agreement adopted in 1997. According to this change, the leading role in the implementation of humanitarian assistance is assigned to national societies. The entire potential of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society as a national society has been mobilized to carry out this humanitarian mission. This statement was adopted at an expanded meeting of the Governing Council of the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan on August 21, 2023," the statement reads.

