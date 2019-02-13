Azerbaijan reduced import of grain from Russia by 59.4%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia exported more than 31.8 million tons of grain, including 26.8 million tons of wheat, about 3.2 million tons of barley, 1.4 million tons of corn during the July-January season 2018/19, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Analytical center Rusagrotrans reports that the total supplies exceed last year's figures for the same period by 2.4%. Then for seven months of the season 31.1 million tons of grain were sent abroad.

Egypt is still the main buyer of Russian grain. For July-January the country increased purchases by 8.8% up to 5.75 million tons. Turkey keeps the 2nd place in the ranking of the largest importers, despite the reduction of imports by more than 15% to 3.75 million tons. Iran closes Top 3, as well as in the last season, with 1.47 million tons (-12%).

Also in this agricultural year, Russian grain is purchased by countries that did not import it during last seasons, such as Spain (102,000 tons for seven months), Guinea (123,000 tons) and Ecuador (93,000 tons).

Among those countries that reduced imports much are Lebanon (-23.7% to 839,000 tons), UAE (-25% to 510,000 tons), Azerbaijan (-59.4% to 376,000 tons), and Tanzania (-47.6% to 282,000 tons).

