Azerbaijan refutes Armenia's groundless claims

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted another Armenian disinformation.

“The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on the night of May 29, at 01:00-01:15, the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of Khaznavar settlement and damaged a residential building, is another piece of disinformation and does not reflect reality,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

“The opposite side attempts to form a false opinion in the international community and create grounds for further provocations by spreading such deliberate disinformation and false claims,” the ministry noted.

“We reiterate that the Azerbaijan Army Units never open fire on civilian population and facilities,” it added.

News.Az