Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan refutes rumors on alleged shelling of Armenian civilian infrastructure

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan refutes rumors on alleged shelling of Armenian civilian infrastructure

The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on June 20, at 16:30, the Azerbaijan Army Units using various caliber weapons allegedly subjected to fire civil infrastructure in the Arazdeyen settlement is another lie, and does not reflect the truth, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

“We categorically deny the information spread by the opposing side,” the ministry stated.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      