Azerbaijan refutes rumors on alleged shelling of Armenian civilian infrastructure
- 20 Jun 2023 13:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185915
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-refutes-rumors-on-alleged-shelling-of-armenian-civilian-infrastructure Copied
The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on June 20, at 16:30, the Azerbaijan Army Units using various caliber weapons allegedly subjected to fire civil infrastructure in the Arazdeyen settlement is another lie, and does not reflect the truth, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
“We categorically deny the information spread by the opposing side,” the ministry stated.