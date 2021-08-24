Azerbaijan registers 3,583 COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 3,583 new COVID-19 cases, 1,644 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Overall, the country has reported 398,034 coronavirus cases, 348,454 recoveries, and 5,370 deaths. The current number of active cases reaches 44,210.

Azerbaijan has performed 4,344,428 tests since the pandemic began, including 14,508 over the past day.

