Azerbaijan registers 99 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths over last 24 hours

99 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 315 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

According to the Task Force, 8 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 791 176 with 780 302 recoveries and 1 233 deaths, while treatment of 5 677 others is underway.

A total of 6 651 787 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

News.Az