Azerbaijan reiterates commitment to reintegrating Garabagh’s Armenian residents as its equal citizens

The Azerbaijani government is committed to reintegrating the ethnic Armenian residents of the Garabagh region as equal citizens within its political, legal, and socio-economic framework, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Azerbaijan guarantees to uphold all relevant rights and freedoms enshrined in its Constitution and the international mechanisms to which it is a party, FM Bayramov said at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that Armenia, driven by a revanchist mindset and attempting to evade its commitments under the normalization process, actively promotes ethnic hatred, distorts facts, manipulates ethnic Armenians, and mislead the international community with fabricated narratives.

“Armenia’s persistent policy is designed to disrupt the smooth realization of the reintegration process,” FM Bayramov added.

