Azerbaijan rejects Chechen aid offer following AZAL plane crash - source

Chechen authorities recently announced that, under the instructions of Ramzan Kadyrov, they are prepared to offer financial and other forms of assistance to the families of those killed or injured in the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight traveling from Baku to Grozny.

However, a source from Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration informed Day.Az that the country does not require or intend to accept such assistance, News.Az reports."Azerbaijan does not need any aid. Neither the state nor its citizens will accept this offer. We are fully capable of supporting our citizens and will continue to do so. What Azerbaijan demands is an acknowledgment of the incident, an apology, and appropriate compensation," the source stated.On December 25, an AZAL Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau airport. The plane was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.In the aftermath of the crash, 27 individuals were hospitalized, with 15 being Azerbaijani citizens, 8 from Russia, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one person remains unidentified.Tragically, both pilots and the flight attendant were killed in the crash, while two crew members survived.

