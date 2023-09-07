Azerbaijan releases Armenian football players from administrative arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Armenian football players, detained on August 28 at Azerbaijan's Lachin border checkpoint, have been released from administrative arrest.

The period of their administrative arrest (10 days) has come to an end, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

After their release, the football players, accompanied by employees of the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the Interior Ministry, were transferred to the Armenian side through the Lachin checkpoint.

The football players thanked the Azerbaijani state for their humanism, noting that their rights were ensured, expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention and treatment of them, and they had no complaints.

In 2021, video clips were distributed in the media in which Armenian football players committed offensive actions against the Azerbaijani national flag.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal proceedings into the case, but did not initiate criminal prosecution against them - the football players were only administratively arrested for 10 days.

News.Az