Azerbaijan releases video of Armenian military equipment abandoned on battlefield
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released a video featuring the military equipment abandoned by Armenian servicemen while fleeing the Horadiz village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.
The village of Horadiz was liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the ongoing counteroffensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army.