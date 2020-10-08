Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan releases video of Armenian military equipment abandoned on battlefield

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released a video featuring the military equipment abandoned by Armenian servicemen while fleeing the Horadiz village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

The village of Horadiz was liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the ongoing counteroffensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army. 


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

