Azerbaijan ‘reliable energy partner’ for Europe: Ex-Bulgarian president

Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner for Europe, the former president of Bulgaria, Rosen Plevneliev, said at an international event in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on Wednesday.

Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Wednesday hosted an international event themed “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity”.

The event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center brought together nearly 30 former heads of state and government.

Panel sessions held as part of the event focused on issues of energy, economy, environment, capital, and cultural heritage.

News.Az