Azerbaijan: Relocation of former IDPs to liberated Lachin continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues relocating former IDPs to the liberated Lachin city, which was restored and reconstructed under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

On Wednesday, 72 more people (22 families) went to Lachin from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The former IDP families were selected from among the IDPs living in the most difficult conditions in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in temporary settlements in the Absheron district. They will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin. These houses were rebuilt under the president’s instructions after the liberation of the city.

Addressing the problems of IDPs is one of the priorities of the state policy. In this area, the strategic line defined by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev is aimed at improving their living conditions and ensuring their social protection and employment.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is also particularly sensitive to issues related to IDPs and helps to solve their problems.

Voluntary, safe and dignified return of IDPs to their homeland is an important task.

Previously, 20 families, that is, 97 people, were relocated to the city of Lachin.

News.Az