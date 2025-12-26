Azerbaijan remains committed to dialogue to advance peace in 2026 - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said the relations between with Armenia and the establishment of lasting peace in the region were among the main foreign policy priorities this year. He made the remarks at a press conference summarizing the year’s results, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is expected to strengthen regional unity within this framework. He noted that confidence-building efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia have intensified and emphasized Baku’s commitment to bilateral dialogue to further advance the peace process in 2026. According to the minister, the transit of grain to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory and Armenia’s purchase of Azerbaijani oil products represent positive confidence-building steps.

Bayramov added that work is also continuing to identify crimes committed by Armenia over the past 30 years.

News.Az