Azerbaijan renders humanitarian aid to Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers provided humanitarian assistance to Indonesia through the Indonesian Red Cross Society in the amount of $50,000 to support the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on January 15, 2021, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Indonesian Red Cross Society expressed gratitude to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the rendered humanitarian assistance.

On January 15, 2021 a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, as a result of which 27 lost their lives, more than 600 got injured, about 100 houses were damaged and 10 houses were completely destroyed.

News.Az

News.Az