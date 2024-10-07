Azerbaijan repatriates eight nationals from Iraq, Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has announced the successful repatriation of eight citizens from conflict zones in the Middle East, following coordinated government efforts.

On September 18, six Azerbaijani nationals were returned from Syria, and on October 7, two more were repatriated from Iraq, the ministry's press service told News.Az. The ministry stated that the locations, identities, and citizenship statuses of the individuals were carefully verified before their return. Azerbaijani representatives were sent to Türkiye and Iraq to oversee the process, which included comprehensive medical and psychological evaluations for the returnees.The country's diplomatic missions in these regions played a key role in ensuring the citizens received certificates confirming their return to Azerbaijan. The ministry also emphasized that the next phase of the process will focus on the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriated individuals, with the government committed to supporting citizens affected by armed conflicts abroad.

