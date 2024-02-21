Azerbaijan repatriates seven of its citizens from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, seven Azerbaijani citizens (five children and two women) who were held in camps located in the Syrian Arab Republic were repatriated to the country, says the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

To note, first of all, the repatriates' location, identity, and citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan were determined, and then their transfer to the territory of the Republic of Türkiye was organized.

"Representatives of relevant state bodies responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were dispatched to the Republic of Türkiye, and primary medical and psychological examination of the repatriates was ensured.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Türkiye carried out relevant coordination work, our citizens were provided with certificates of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan and transported to the country.

Appropriate measures are envisaged for the social rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates into society.

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take necessary measures for repatriation of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who became victims of the armed conflict in the territory of foreign countries," the statement of the department says.

News.Az