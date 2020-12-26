Azerbaijan reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 4,255 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 213,192 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 164,500 of them have recovered, and 2,454 people have died. Currently, 46,238 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,507 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,141,798 tests have been conducted so far.

